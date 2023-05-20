Imperial Brands PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.6 %
IMBBY stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
