Imperial Brands PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

IMBBY stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

