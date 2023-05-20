Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,068. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a twelve month low of $63.06 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Incyte by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

