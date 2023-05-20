Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

NYSE INGR opened at $112.50 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $112.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

