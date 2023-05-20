Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ISSC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 10,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 6,506 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $48,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,609,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,267.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 66,410 shares of company stock valued at $512,777 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Get Rating

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

