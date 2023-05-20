Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

