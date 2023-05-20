Insider Buying: Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Acquires 648 Shares of Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) EVP Ken Sickles acquired 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Digimarc Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 149,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,867. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $625.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 165.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Digimarc by 263.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Digimarc by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

