Insider Buying: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Acquires $75,175.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director James Monroe III acquired 75,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,439,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,038. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, James Monroe III acquired 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37.

On Tuesday, May 9th, James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.59. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Globalstar by 623.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

