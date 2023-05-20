Insider Buying: Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Acquires £3,450 in Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Stephen Welker bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £3,450 ($4,321.68).

Hostmore Trading Down 1.8 %

LON MORE opened at GBX 24.05 ($0.30) on Friday. Hostmore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.93 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of £30.33 million and a P/E ratio of -29.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 696.44.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

