Insider Buying: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Acquires 22,202 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $238,893.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,303,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,252.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 2.0 %

FSTR stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSTR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

