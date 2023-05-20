Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells 15,310 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at $492,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.