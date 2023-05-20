Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 12,820 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $754,200.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $661,127.40.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $807,660.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $739,327.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 9,492,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,768. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after acquiring an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

