Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells 46,482 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $536,867.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,306.25.

On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $488,400.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $315,560.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,200. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Coursera by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.