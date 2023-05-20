Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells 46,482 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $536,867.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,306.25.
- On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $488,400.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $315,560.00.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26.
Coursera Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,200. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.
Institutional Trading of Coursera
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.