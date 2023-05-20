Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.51. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

