Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) COO Sells 18,891 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) COO Priyanka Carr sold 18,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $177,197.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Momentive Global Price Performance
NASDAQ MNTV remained flat at $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 956,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.48.
Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MNTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
About Momentive Global
Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
