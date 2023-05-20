Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) COO Sells 18,891 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) COO Priyanka Carr sold 18,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $177,197.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MNTV remained flat at $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 956,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after acquiring an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

