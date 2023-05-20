Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $130.83. 240,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $144.84.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.