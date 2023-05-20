Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insperity Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.20. 224,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,742. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Insperity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Read More

