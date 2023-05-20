Intchains Group (ICG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th.

Intchains Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICG stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Intchains Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

