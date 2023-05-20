International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
International Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of International Bancshares stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.37. 186,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Bancshares (IBOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.