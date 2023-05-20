International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.37. 186,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

