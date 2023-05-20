International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

