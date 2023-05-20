International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $406.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

Featured Stories

