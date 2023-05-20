International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Up 33.3%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 254,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 119,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 57.20.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

