Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8454 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of IKTSY opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IKTSY. Societe Generale began coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,390.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

