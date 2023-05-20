Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $313.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.49. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $315.20.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $3,234,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 200,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,180,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.9% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

