Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

IVA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,966. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

