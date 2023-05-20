Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Inventiva Price Performance
IVA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,966. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva
About Inventiva
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
