Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.