ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Trading 4.6% Higher

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.20. 17,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 24,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

ioneer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

Get ioneer alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ioneer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.