iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.13

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.13 and traded as high as $35.12. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 8,857 shares trading hands.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRN. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,773,000.

