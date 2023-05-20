Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Shares Down 2.8%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 7,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.
authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.
