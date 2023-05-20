IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Trading Down 0.3%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

About IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF

The IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (ESGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund actively invests in a wide range of corporate, government, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, while aiming to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years of its benchmark.

