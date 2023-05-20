iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Position Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,695 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for 11.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 43.45% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $683,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 101,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 23,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.