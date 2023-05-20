iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust worth $31,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. 3,711,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,391. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

