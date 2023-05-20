iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

