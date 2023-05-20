iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 12,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 21,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $113.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

