iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.32

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.32 and traded as low as $24.31. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 80,190 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $435.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,188,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

