iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $446.11

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $446.11 and last traded at $445.03, with a volume of 1110125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $431.40.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,585,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,914,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

