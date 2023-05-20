iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $364,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,808,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,952,000 after purchasing an additional 408,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,013,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,872. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

