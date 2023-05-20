iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.0% of Allie Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allie Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

