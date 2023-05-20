iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 230,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 94,109 shares.The stock last traded at $49.99 and had previously closed at $50.01.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $890.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 572.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

