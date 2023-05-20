Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 2,152 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Avient worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 385,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,610. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

