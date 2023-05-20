Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 554,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

