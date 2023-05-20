Isthmus Partners LLC Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. Ball makes up 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Ball stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,325. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

