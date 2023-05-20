Isthmus Partners LLC Has $12.62 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 960.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GWW stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $681.78. The stock had a trading volume of 260,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $670.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.