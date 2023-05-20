Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 978 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.23% of The Shyft Group worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 269.2% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 470,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 144,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

