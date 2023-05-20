Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Helios Technologies by 737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Helios Technologies by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 308,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

