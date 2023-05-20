Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,783,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,285. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

