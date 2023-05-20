Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 141 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 1.4% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.43. 791,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.