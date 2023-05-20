Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 370 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.6% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,942,000 after purchasing an additional 403,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.12. 566,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

