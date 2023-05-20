Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.7 %

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,464,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,789,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

