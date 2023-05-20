Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.7 %

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,464,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,789,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.