Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.7 %
Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,464,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,789,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.66.
Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
Further Reading
