Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

ITRI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Itron’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Itron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Itron by 230.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

