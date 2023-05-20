James Kihara Sells 5,947 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $133,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, James Kihara sold 523 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $9,487.22.

On Thursday, April 6th, James Kihara sold 701 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $12,730.16.

On Friday, February 24th, James Kihara sold 350 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $6,573.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $24.31. 1,836,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,949. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231,841 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after acquiring an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

